Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Jan. 2.

Cowboys head team physician Dr. Dan Cooper will perform surgery on Gallup next Thursday, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallup’s rehab should get him back on the field for the start of the 2022 regular season.

However, Gallup becomes an unrestricted free agent in March, one of 21 impending unrestricted free agents the Cowboys have.

Cedrick Wilson and tight end Dalton Schultz also are scheduled to become free agents. The team will have to decide receiver Amari Cooper‘s future before figuring out who they can afford to try to keep. Cooper’s $20 million salary becomes fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster March 20. His trade or release before March 20 would create $16 million in 2022 cap space.

Gallup has 193 career receptions for 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns in 55 games.

Michael Gallup will undergo knee surgery next week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk