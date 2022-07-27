Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup tore his ACL in January, so it’s no surprise that he isn’t ready to hit the practice field during the first week of training camp.

Gallup was placed on the physically unable to perform list along with three of his teammates on Wednesday. There’s no timetable for Gallup to get on the practice field, but he can be activated at any point during camp.

If Gallup is not activated from the PUP list before the cut to 53 players, he will have to miss the opening weeks of the regular season before he can return to practice and/or be added to the active roster.

Wide receiver Dontario Drummond, cornerback Quandre Mosely, and linebacker Aaron Hansford joined Gallup on the PUP list. Fifth-round linebacker Damone Clark is on the non-football injury list after having spinal fusion surgery in March.

Michael Gallup, three others go on Cowboys PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk