Michael Gallup on recovering from injury, McCarthy returning to Green Bay

The Associated Press

The New York Jets have been one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season's first half - even if the coaches and players insist they expected this type of start. Robert Saleh's squad is 6-3, won five of its last six games and sent a message that the Jets are for real. With Giants safety Xavier McKinney's off-road accident in Mexico last week serving as a reminder, Saleh emphasized to his players that this isn't time for vacation.