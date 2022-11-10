Michael Gallup on recovering from injury, McCarthy returning to Green Bay
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup on recovering from injury, head coach McCarthy returning to Green Bay.
Falcons LT Jake Matthews was reportedly taken back to Atlanta to be with his wife while she gives birth to their first child
Pamela Maldonado breaks down her top stats that matter for Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay and LB Oshane Ximines were projected participants on Thursday, inching them closer to a return.
The New York Jets have been one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season's first half - even if the coaches and players insist they expected this type of start. Robert Saleh's squad is 6-3, won five of its last six games and sent a message that the Jets are for real. With Giants safety Xavier McKinney's off-road accident in Mexico last week serving as a reminder, Saleh emphasized to his players that this isn't time for vacation.
Check out the updated injury report for Sunday's game in Munich between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks
#Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is only signed through 2022, but he says if it were up to him he would stay in Kansas City long-term.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw has come under fire for a recent comment he made on Fox NFL Sunday that included the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray.
Abram is getting a clean slate with the Packers.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 10. The Rams and Chargers will fall while the Eagles will improve to 9-0.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers.
Allen sporting something on his elbow at #Bills practice:
After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was put into concussion protocol, his wife Kelly Stafford spoke out on social media sharing how “concerned, angry, sad and tired” she was.
#Bills vs. #Vikings: 7 things to watch for during Week 10's game:
Ezekiel Elliott isn't saying if he'll be ready Sunday; how weather will be a factor at Lambeau, Zack Martin's favorite run play is working. | From @ToddBrock24f7