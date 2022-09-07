Wide receiver Michael Gallup isn’t expected to be in the Cowboys lineup against the Buccaneers on Sunday night, but he is making progress toward getting back in the lineup.

Reporters at the Cowboys facility on Wednesday share that Gallup was doing individual drills and running routes during the team’s practice. It’s the first time Gallup has done those things since tearing his ACL in early January.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that the team will be “conservative” when it comes to bringing Gallup back, but the team clearly thinks he’ll be ready to play in the first few weeks. If they didn’t, Gallup likely would have landed on the physically unable to perform list as it would have made him ineligible to play in the first four games of the year.

The Cowboys face the Bengals and Giants after opening with the Bucs.

Gallup had 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games last year. He re-signed with the team this offseason and is expected to join CeeDee Lamb at the top of the depth chart once he’s cleared to return to game action.

Michael Gallup practices for Cowboys Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk