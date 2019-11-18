Michael Gallup had a big day on first anniversary of brother’s death

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup had a heavy heart while putting up big numbers in Sunday’s win over the Lions.

Gallup’s younger brother committed suicide on November 17, 2018, so the wideout was honoring the first anniversary of his death when he took the field in Detroit. He channelled that emotion toward nine catches for 148 yards.

“It’s going to be tough around this time of the year, his birthday was Nov. 10,” Gallup said, via the Dallas Morning News. “It’s always a hard one, but to go out here and have fun and do what I love — and he knows that I’ve always loved this game and he was up there watching me. It’s a good feeling to be able to do that for him and have the family watching.”

Running back Ezekiel Elliott said that Gallup’s performance “gave me chills” and the Cowboys needed every one of those catches to secure a 35-27 win over the Lions that left them in first place in the NFC East.