The Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a severe ankle injury early last season and they were shorthanded on the offensive line due to other injuries, but everyone is on track to be in the lineup for the start of this season.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup thinks that’s bad news for opposing defenses. During an appearance on NFL Network, Gallup said that Prescott has looked good during the team’s offseason work and that he thinks the offense is primed for big things in 2021.

“I think the sky’s the limit for us,” Gallup said. “We said that last year. Obviously, we had some injuries on the team and stuff like that. We’re already running out the gate right now, it’s just OTAs. I think we can explode. We can do what we need to do out here on the field and just kill it. I don’t see anybody stopping us.”

The Cowboys were racking up huge numbers before Prescott’s injury last season, but they lost three of the four full games he played so it will take some changes on the other side of the ball in order for an offensive resurgence to carry the team to a winning record.

Michael Gallup: I don’t see anybody stopping Cowboys offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk