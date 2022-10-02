Michael Gallup to debut as Cowboys, Commanders announce Week 4 inactives

The Cowboys have waited for the return of wide receiver Michael Gallup to boost the limited unit. Coming off a torn ACL last season, Gallup was close to returning in Week 3 but didn’t feel confident although his body felt ready.

A week later, Gallup is suiting up for Dallas in his 2022 debut against the Commanders. The fifth-year receiver is a big boost to the receiver room, which inches closer to 100% as James Washington is working back from a training camp injury.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL), TE Dalton Schultz (PCL) and LG Connor McGovern (high-ankle sprain) are officially active today vs. Commanders. Inactive: QB Dak Prescott (right thumb), S Jayron Kearse (MCL) WR Jalen Tolbert, LB Devin Harper, T Matt Waletzko and CB Nahshon Wright. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 2, 2022

Due to Gallup’s return, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is inactive a week after his NFL debut with one catch. Another boost to the offensive arsenal, tight end Dalton Schultz is back on the field for the Cowboys after a PCL injury kept him off the field in New York.

Starting left guard Connor McGovern is back from a high-ankle sprain, but the strong Dallas debut from Jason Peters presents a decision for the coaches against Washington. Quarterback Dak Prescott spends his third week on the inactive list, while a return is close for the franchise man in Dallas.

On the defensive side, safety Jayron Kearse is inactive for a third straight game with an MCL injury suffered against the Buccaneers. The strong play of Donovan Wilson has kept the key loss from being heavily impactful. Offensive tackle Matt Waletzko, linebacker Devin Harper and cornerback Nahshon Wright round out the Cowboys’ six inactives.

Commanders inactives: Sam Howell, Tariq Castro-Fields, Chris Paul, Cole Turner and Daniel Wise. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) October 2, 2022

Washington’s five-man inactive list is full of reserve players while defensive end Chase Young is working back from injury. Quarterback Sam Howell, tight end Cole Turner and guard Chris Paul are the three offensive players out for the Commanders. For the Washington defense, defensive tackle Daniel Wise and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields are inactive.

The Cowboys take on the Commanders in their first early slot of the year, 12 p.m. CT, broadcast on FOX.

