Michael Gallup contract talks for return to Cowboys intensify

The future of the Cowboys receiver corps was extremely cloudy entering the 2022 offseason, but there is starting to be some clarity to the situation. Not only are four of the top six receivers from 2021 free agents, the club is heavily considering moving on from their highest-paid target.

Just hours after outlets reported Dallas is likely to move on from Amari Cooper, ESPN’S Adam Schefter reported the club is close to finalizing a deal with impending free agent Michael Gallup.

Cowboys have been working on a new deal with free-agent-to-be WR Michael Gallup and a deal is considered “close,” per sources. There’s hope the two sides can get it done and keep Gallup in Dallas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2022

Multiple Cowboys reporters, including 105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt, have since added that while nothing is “imminent” between Gallup and Dallas, there is still strong optimism that the two sides will come to terms on a deal.

Can confirm Cowboys are working on a deal to re-sign Michael Gallup, although it doesn't sound imminent. Plenty of confidence that Gallup is going to be back though. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) March 4, 2022

There’s certainly some correlation between the two decisions, though it’s not as simple as the Cowboys just choosing to retain Gallup over Cooper, should these reports hold true. Releasing Cooper would provide around $16 million in salary cap relief. Gallup’s market value coming off a season ending ACL injury in week 16 is likely around half of that $16 million, making it easier for Dallas to re-sign more of their upcoming free agents, something head coach Mike McCarthy emphasized was a goal for the club.

However there is a report the sides were really far apart to start things off.

The whispers today were that the #Cowboys were about $6M per year off on their initial offer. https://t.co/PUGbySYH1S — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 4, 2022

The free agency period officially begins on March 16 at 4 p.m ET, and the tampering window opens three days prior, but teams have up until that date to exclusively negotiate with their own upcoming free agents.

Despite entering the league in 2018 as an under the radar third-round pick, Gallup has quickly made a name for himself among football fans, consistently showing an ability to create big plays on impressive downfield catches.

The former Colorado State Ram showed promise as a rookie, but his sophomore season would prove to be his most productive to-date, as he racked up 66 catches for 1,107 yards and 6 touchdowns, just 73 yards shy of leading the team in receiving. Gallup picked up where he left off in 2020, and while Dak Prescott’s ankle injury limited the entire offense Gallup still ended the year with over 800 yards and five touchdowns. Last season was the first in which Gallup missed significant time due to injury as a calf strain held him out from Week 2 through Week 8, and he ended his year prematurely with the aforementioned ACL injury.

Along with Gallup, wide receivers Cedrick Wilson, Malik Turner, and Noah Brown are all set to be free agents should they not agree to a new deal with the Cowboys before March 16. Gallup’s return would slot him in as the starter beside CeeDee Lamb, assuming Cooper is indeed a cap casualty. 2021 fifth-round draft selection Simi Fehoko is the only real depth piece remaining at the position, and it will be interesting to see what combination of Wilson, Turner, and Brown make a return Dallas.

Although losing Cooper would undoubtedly be a hit to the Cowboys receiver room, returning the underrated Gallup would help to keep the Dallas passing game functioning at the high level fans have become accustomed to.

