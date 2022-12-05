Michael Gallup on adding OBJ to Cowboys offense
It’s the Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers this Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s game. RELATED: FMIA Week 13 – Brock Purdy Gets The Save And The
After losing Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers signed Josh Johnson off the Broncos' practice squad.
Whose stock is up and whose is down following the New York Giants' 20-20 tie with the Washington Commanders in Week 13?
Will the Patriots remove Matt Patricia's offensive play-caller responsibilities in the near future? Bill Belichick addressed that question with an answer that should raise a few eyebrows.
Wide receiver Davante Adams was held to one catch for three yards in the Raiders’ 24-0 loss to the Saints in Week Eight, but things have taken a much more positive turn over the last five weeks. Adams has 41 catches for 664 yards and seven touchdowns over that span and he played a major [more]
In both cases, police said the suspect was caught on surveillance pouring an accelerant and then starting the fires.
The Cowboys offense may be a juggernaut right now, but that's not stopping team owner Jerry Jones from wanting more.
The Bills had a lot of things go their way last week.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner called Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks “just another game” last week, but that wasn’t the kind of energy he brought to the field. Wagner stuffed the stat sheet with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception to help the undermanned Rams both hang with the Seahawks and [more]
Another top NHL team came to Boston and ran into the unbeatable Bruins. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece and the Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night. Three nights after William and Kate, the future British king and queen, were in the TD Garden to watch the NBA's Celtics, the 18-time Prince of Wales Trophy winners took the ice against the reigning Stanley Cup champions.
Insider Joel A. Erickson recaps the Colts' 54-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his thoughts on all of Sunday's action in Week 13.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Blame this one on a coaching decision.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
San Francisco's coaches and players have seen Brock Purdy performance in practice, so his ability to step in for Jimmy Garoppolo on short notice didn't come by surprise to them.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
The quarterback was the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 draft. When he suddenly found himself playing against a hot Dolphins team he delivered
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
Nick Bosa had a monster performance vs. the Dolphins and some choice words for head coach Kyle Shanahan afterwards.