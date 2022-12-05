Michael Gallup on adding OBJ to Cowboys offense

Associated Press

Another top NHL team came to Boston and ran into the unbeatable Bruins. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece and the Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night. Three nights after William and Kate, the future British king and queen, were in the TD Garden to watch the NBA's Celtics, the 18-time Prince of Wales Trophy winners took the ice against the reigning Stanley Cup champions.