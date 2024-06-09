Michael Fasusi 'is a believer' in Texas A&M HC Mike Elko after recruiting visit

AggiesWire_RN2

This weekend was by far the busiest for Texas A&M, as the college baseball Super Regional and Saturday's Mexico vs. Brazil soccer matchup in Kyle Field had the campus buzzing. However, head football coach Mike Elko and his staff are also hosting a talented list of 2025 recruiting prospects.

While the list is long, 2025 five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi continues to be the No. 1 priority for the blue-chip prospects. The current favorites to land his commitment happen to be the rival Texas Longhorns, who are officially entering the SEC in July.

During his first official visit to College Station, Elko and his staff, most notably new offensive line coach Adam Cushing, laid out the red carpet for the Lewisville, Texas native, who will be taking consecutive weekend visits to Oklahoma (June 14) and Texas (June 21) before ultimately making his final decision.

So, how did his visit go overall? According to multiple sources, including Rivals' Landy Rosow, Fasusi has grown closer to Elko and Cushing over the weekend, trusting what the program has to offer regarding his future development:

5-star OT Michael Fasusi was in College Station this weekend and the Aggies are a strong contender. He is a believer in new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko.



Fasusi said, "I am down with the Elko era at A&M."



Fasusi said, "I am down with the Elko era at A&M."

Standing at 6 feet, 4 inches, and nearly 300 pounds, Fasusi is highly versatile. He has experience at both tackle spots. However, due to his quickness and impressive footwork, his future is clearly at left tackle. With more programs to visit this summer, the Aggies have certainly left a positive mark this weekend.

According to 247Sports, Fasusi is currently positioned as the 27th-ranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, the 5th-ranked offensive tackle, and the 7th-ranked prospect in Texas.

