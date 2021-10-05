Michael F. Florio's top waiver wire targets for Week 5
NFL Network's Michael F. Florio's top waiver wire targets for Week 5. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
Married Urban Meyer admits his family ‘upset’ at ‘stupid’ incident
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has now defeated all 32 NFL teams, and he recently revealed which franchise he enjoys beating the most.
Taunting penalties have caused controversy throughout this NFL season, and perhaps the most controversial happened on Monday Night Football, when Raiders tight end Darren Waller got a 15-yard penalty because he spiked a ball after a catch along the Chargers’ sideline. Waller did not appear to be attempting to taunt the Chargers at all, merely [more]
The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville is bad. It could get worse. Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi posted an ominous tweet on Tuesday, a day after Meyer addressed during a press conference the social-media uproar over photos and videos of the Jaguars coach with women other than his wife. “According to two Jacksonville sources, there [more]
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is expected to miss 4-5 weeks with a sprained left knee, a league source confirmed. ESPN first reported the news Tuesday. The Bears are hoping the injury Montgomery suffered Sunday during the 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions won’t be season-ending. And that appears to be the case. Still, Montgomery figures to be out through the rest of October, a ...
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some words of encouragement for Patriots rookie Mac Jones after Sunday night's Week 4 game in Foxboro.
Damien Williams is the top waiver wire target in fantasy football this week, but if you can't snag him, there are plenty of other solid options.
Perhaps things will turn around for Orgeron. But right now, the most audible noise is the jockeying behind-the-scenes for one of the best jobs in college football to come open.
Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater explains why he tried to find Tom Brady before the Buccaneers departed Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.
Every week now, it seems like Justin Herbert is breaking a new record in the NFL. Have you lost track of them all? We've got you covered.
Perhaps to give Browns defenders a different look in practice with a small chance to break onto the roster, Cleveland added a big receiver to the practice squad:
We're checking the temperature of the USC football coaching search. Penn State's James Franklin is considered a top candidate. Urban Meyer still isn't.
Is Ben Roethlisberger calling for his team to rally the troops or fold up the tents?
In the Cowboys’ last two games, they scored their opening touchdowns with one-yard runs from Ezekiel Elliott, with fullback Connor McGovern lead blocking for him. Which is noteworthy because McGovern is not, in fact, a fullback. McGovern is a backup guard, but the Cowboys are using him at fullback occasionally, and when they do it’s [more]
What do the power rankings look like? What NFL team is first and which one is last?
Stephen Jones says Neal could come off the COVID list in time for Week 5, plus defensive rookies are stepping up big time in Big D. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh commented on the remarks of Broncos head coach Vic Fangio
The Ravens tied a longstanding Steelers rushing record after John Harbaugh;s eyebrow-raising call on the final play of a win over the Broncos.
Already accustomed to playing without their top pass rusher, the Green Bay Packers now must prepare for the likely absence of their best cornerback. Jaire Alexander injured a shoulder in the second half of the Packers’ 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Without getting into specifics, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday he had spoken with head athletic trainer Bryan Engel and team physician Patrick McKenzie about Alexander’s situation.