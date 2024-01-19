Michael Eyssimont with a Powerplay Goal vs. Minnesota Wild
Michael Eyssimont (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Minnesota Wild, 01/18/2024
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab to preview every Divisional Round matchup. Fitz and Frank go game-by-game and decide which player or coach is under the most pressure to perform deep in the playoffs before giving their picks. Fitz and Frank discuss Lamar Jackson and whether his legacy is partially on the line against the Houston Texans, Kyle Shanahan and whether he can shake his playoff curse, the Detroit Lions and whether they can set themselves up to make history, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen's sense of urgency to capitalize on his team's window and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his insight on the head coach hiring cycle, including how the interview process works with someone like Bill Belichick, what Nick Sirianni needs to do to save his job with the Philadelphia Eagles, why Mike McCarthy will remain head coach in Dallas and the latest on Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Snow has once again piled up in western New York ahead of a playoff game.
Here's everything you need to know about the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline.
Prescott's current contract runs through the 2024 NFL season.
Andy Behrens breaks down the most important NFL storylines to follow in the coming months, including several star RBs set to hit the open market.
There are eight quality teams left for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Jordan Love struggled early but turned it around by the end of the season.
Cook spent two weeks on the Ravens practice squad before being signed to the active roster.
The Packers are coming off a shocking upset over the Cowboys in the wild-card round.
In keeping McCarthy as head coach, Jones chose to focus more on the trajectory of the regular season than the Cowboys' wild-card debacle.
Kelce addressed recent media reports in a tearfful episode of his podcast.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
Golden State Warriors assistant coach DeJan Milojević was hospitalized Tuesday night and died Wednesday morning despite "life-saving efforts."
The Lions' offense vs. the Bucs' defense is the show here, especially for throwback fans who love to watch physical football. The quarterback duel is the side story.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces on a rare Monday edition of Sunday Night Blitz to recap Monday's playoff games, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shock the world and decisively beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Fitz and Frank start with the Eagles' devastating loss and what it means for their future, as coaching changes may be on the horizon. Next, the duo discuss the Bills taking care of business against the Steelers as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home next week. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with discussion over how to rank the remaining playoff quarterbacks, thoughts on the upcoming divisional games and Bill Belichick interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and how the head coach hiring cycle is taking shape.
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
Kerby Joseph was quick to defend his hit after the Lions’ 24-23 win on Sunday night.
A seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, Kelce is synonymous with the most successful run in Eagles franchise history.
Harris is no stranger to speaking out on Pittsburgh's shortcomings.