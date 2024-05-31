Michael Dunlop on brink of Isle of Man TT history after tragic road to the top

Michael Dunlop has 25 TT victories in total meaning he is two shy of becoming the most successful rider at the event

Next week, there is every possibility history will be made at the Isle of Man TT. Among the riders hurtling round the island roads at bone-rattling speeds will be one looking to set a new record for wins. And if Michael Dunlop does manage to become the first rider to compile 27 victories round the course, surpassing the existing record which has been intact for the past 24 years, he will keep it in the family.

Because the man who holds the current distinction of winning more frequently than anybody else is his uncle Joey, who secured the last of his victories on the notoriously dangerous circuit in 2000. It will be a poignant moment for Dunlop should he break his uncle’s record. Three weeks after he set the TT distinction, Joey Dunlop was killed in a crash in a race in Estonia. Indeed, poignant barely does justice as a description of the Dunlop family history. Like Joey, Michael’s father Robert, another TT winner, was killed in a race. As was his younger brother William. Thus for Dunlop pursuing the record is more than personal. This is in his blood.

Joey tragically died in a motor vehicle accident in 2000 - Michael Cooper/Getty Images

Not that what has happened in the past has ever appeared to put him off: he races with an aggressive determination that suggests the integral dangers of his sport are less a barrier, more a spur. Since his first success in 2009, Dunlop has won 25 times at the TT, one fewer than his uncle. And this year, starting on Saturday and ending a week later, he has opportunity in eight different races to overtake Joey’s achievement. Not that he is taking anything for granted: as he himself points out, 11 times over the years he has been in the lead in a TT race only for mechanical issues to intervene and others to pass him and beat him to the finish line.

For him, though, winning at the TT is everything. While most young riders nowadays seek to progress into the world of MotoGP or the World Superbike Championship, hurtling round purpose-built motor racing circuits, Dunlop prioritises riding on the road; and the TT is the apex of road racing. In part that is a matter of finance. He prefers to run his own team rather than be beholden to a manufacturer and is backed not by a major corporate sponsor but by the house music DJ Carl Cox. His engineers and mechanics are all part-time, heading over from their base in Northern Ireland to the Isle of Man just in time for qualifying.

Nor does he seek any celebrity from his racing. It is probably easier to organise a sit down chat with the Dalai Lama than arrange an interview with Dunlop. And he is not exactly talkative on the start line. He invariably arrives last on the grid, seconds before he receives the tap on the shoulder to go, his helmet fixed in place, not making so much as eye contact with his fellow riders. Mind, given his tragic family heritage he probably does not want to spend too much time taking in the sights on the TT start line: in a doleful visual metaphor for the inherent dangers of the course, the first thing you notice there is the Douglas Borough Cemetery.

Not that the economy of his approach seems to have any detrimental effects on his competitiveness. This independent, self-financed rider was the first man to make it round the 60km of the TT course in under 17 minutes. To put that in perspective, it meant he was tearing round the suburban streets of Douglas then out into the countryside and up the mountain passes at an average speed of more than 133mph. And last season he won four of the eight races he entered, coming second in another two, and third in another.

He arrived on the island this year with two Supersport 600cc bikes (a Yamaha R6 and a Triumph 675) and two Honda Superbikes (last year’s model and this year’s version). Typically he has not yet let anyone know which he will be riding in competition. Though in truth the weather has been so unreliable on the island, he may not yet have decided which is best to tackle the conditions. Not least because he has not had much chance to try his bikes on the circuit. Qualifying was cancelled on Tuesday because of bucketing rain and on Thursday because of a road traffic accident, meaning there has been limited practice.

Friday’s rescheduled session saw him take the 2024 Honda out with the third fastest time of the day, behind only Davey Todd and Peter Hickman, but better fortunes were delivered on his Supersport bike where he topped the timesheets with a week-best of 132.135mph.

Combined with poor conditions not helped by a high water table and damp patches on the road surface, when racing finally gets underway on Saturday, few are expecting historically fast times.

Not that that will stop Dunlop. He will do what he always does: pull down his visor, narrow his focus and tear off at astonishing speed, driven by an overwhelming need to win, determined to put his mark on family history.

