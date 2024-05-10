Michael Dudolski shines as Whitehouse beats Forney 4-0 in Game One

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Whitehouse got another star performance from their ace on Thursday night, as Michael Dudolski pitched a 4-hit complete game shut out, as the Wildcats beat Forney 4-0 in Game One of the Area Round.

The next matchup will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday in Forney, and if needed, Game Three will be in Athens at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

