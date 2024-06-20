Michael Drywater looking to continue undefeated steak, achieve dream

Jun. 19—Tahlequah native Michael Drywater hasn't been boxing for long, but he already has some steep goals in mind: the Olympics.

Training with his coach and mother, Melissa Drywater, 16-year-old Michael started his career 2-0 after his first fight in April. Although he hasn't boxed for more than a year, coach Drywater said Michael is the most dedicated fighter amongst her Booyah Boxing group.

"He is very involved with USA boxing and has been training since November after going to shows last April," Melissa said. "Just being around USA boxing and the Amateur league Michael has developed this passion and drive for boxing. It was hot today and he was out there training. He definitely has a goal and a dream that no one else can visualize but him, which is going to the Olympics."

Michael's most recent fight saw him pick up a perfect score and a unanimous decision win. Early on in the fight, Michael noticed his opponent was wildly swinging at him, so making a game plan was simple.

"I mostly just kept my distance, kept him at the end of my jabs," he said. "He was trying to swing wild punches, so I just kept my pace and made sure I out-boxed him."

Finding fights for Drywater has been easy, but getting time for adequate practice has taken some more work for the pair of Drywaters. Around Tahlequah, there aren't many boxers who match up to Drywater's age and height, so recently, Melissa has taken Michael out of town for sparing matchups. Michael travels to Oklahoma City; Springdale, Arkansas; and different parts of Texas and Kansas to find adequate sparring partners.

During his travels, Michael has had a chance to see highly-ranked talent in the youth division. Getting class from Olympic trainers and battling against ranked opponents has done nothing but help the young boxer.

"The first time was a little bit nerve-racking, there are highly ranked people to go against," Drywater said. "I know they are going to be better, but they will help me be better."

Along with noticing an effect on his in-ring performance, Michael was also impressed with the discipline he had seen when traveling to other gyms.

"I think what I've learned is that everyone is so respectful. When I went to OKC to go spar going through their class, everyone is locked in," Drywater said. 'I learned that over here, people don't have that much discipline, and when I go over to these other gyms, everyone was so respectful and disciplined. I've learned a lot from different gyms."

Right now, Michael is preparing for his next fight, scheduled for July 13 in Bethany. Going into the ring, Drywater is looking to improve his record to 3-0 as he looks to make a name for himself.

"I just love the sport a lot," Drywater said. "I want to make my mom proud and I want to make a name for myself. I want Tahlequah to get recognized."

Follow live sports coverage @JakeSermershein on Twitter