Michael Dickson did an old-school drop kick for the Seahawks, and it was awesome

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson had a nice kickoff on a drop kick against the Chiefs. (AP)

Sorry to Sebastian Janikowski, but his injury opened up one of the coolest things you’ll see on an NFL field this season.

After Janikowski had his leg hit on a field-goal attempt by the Kansas City Chiefs — a personal foul was called — he was limping around. The Seahawks had to get creative.

Rookie punter Michael Dickson has had an impressive season, but his best moment might have had nothing to do with punting.

Like a player straight out of the 1930s, Dickson kicked off without a tee after Janikowski was able to make a short field goal. Dickson drop-kicked it.





Michael Dickson booms a kickoff on a drop kick

The drop kick, in which the kicker bounces the ball off the ground and kicks it on the way up, is a relic from the NFL’s early days. The New England Patriots had a fun moment at the end of the 2005 season, when they let Doug Flutie attempt a drop kick in the season finale for an extra point. Flutie made it. It was the first successful drop kick in the NFL since 1941.

Dickson had tried a drop kick on a kickoff earlier this season, when the Seahawks kicked off against the Chicago Bears from the 50-yard line following a penalty. NBC showed him practicing drop kicks before the game, and he hit a 55-yarder through the uprights. He’s clearly comfortable with it.

Still, his boot against the Chiefs was impressive. He dropped it at his own 35, and it traveled all the way to the Chiefs’ 3-yard line. The return was tackled at the 17-yard line, a good play for Dickson and Seattle’s special teams. Also, it was as entertaining as any kickoff you’ll see.

Dickson’s second drop kick wasn’t as fun. It bounced out of bounds, so the Chiefs got the ball at the 40-yard line. Still, the first one was good.

The drop kick is a little-used play, so it’s a bit strange anyone would still put in the time to practice it. But the Seahawks should be glad Dickson still does.

