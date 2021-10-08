Michael Dickson with 68-yard punt after having boot blocked on same play

Michael Dickson might have gotten away with a fast one for the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

One of the best punters in the game, Dickson saw his attempt in the third quarter blocked.

However, he never gave up on the play, picked the ball up, and started to run.

Then, Dickson loaded his leg again and hammered a second punt on the same play.

The ball took off down the field and didn’t stop until he had a 68-yard punt to his credit.

Michael Dickson’s punt is blocked, so he picks it up and punts it again pic.twitter.com/bgOAcud1Yx — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) October 8, 2021

The second punt on one play had the FOX broadcast team believing it would be a penalty.

However, rules expert Mike Pereira said the penalty of 10 yards would only be in effect if Dickson and/or the ball had crossed the line of scrimmage.

After a series of replays, it looked like the officials whiffed on the call as Dickson was over the line of scrimmage when he punted the ball a second time.

Earlier, Dickson had a classic punt in a much more normal fashion.