Michael Deiter signs one-year deal with Texans

Charean Williams
·1 min read

The Texans have signed free agent center Michael Deiter on a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

They also announced completed deals with linebacker Cory Littleton and running back Devin Singletary.

Deiter, 26, played all 17 games last season with the Dolphins but only on special teams. He played 76 snaps.

The Dolphins made Deiter a third-round draft selection in 2019, and he spent four seasons in Miami. He has started 23 career games, while appearing in 57.

In 2021, Deiter played every snap in eight games before landing on injured reserve.

He has experience at tackle, guard and center in his college and pro career.

The Texans have re-signed starting center Scott Quessenberry to a one-year deal and have center Jimmy Morrissey under contract, too.

Michael Deiter signs one-year deal with Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Cory Littleton to sign with Texans

    The Texans are adding a linebacker. Cory Littleton has agreed to sign a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Littleton spent last season with the Panthers, appearing in 15 games with seven starts. He played 61 percent of Carolina’s special teams snaps and 32 percent of defensive snaps. [more]

  • D'Onta Foreman says he came to Bears to vie for starting RB spot

    D'Onta Foreman came to Chicago to vie for the starting running back position. Could he become the team's preferred rushing option over Khalil Herbert?

  • Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel returning to Miami Dolphins

    Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, the Dolphins' top special teams tackler in 2022, will return in 2023.

  • Will NFL investigate whether non-certified agents are representing players?

    With news emerging of a non-certified representative contacting multiple teams on behalf of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, there’s an unresolved question regarding the new deal recently done by the Texans and tackle Laremy Tunsil. Last year, the NFL specifically instructed teams not to negotiate with Saint Omni on behalf of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, at [more]

  • Luis Arraez returns from World Baseball Classic, Cardinals blank Marlins

    Marlins manager Skip Schumaker expects Luis Arraez to be locked in at second base in 2023. For most of it, at least.

  • Eddie Goldman coming out of retirement to play for Falcons

    Eddie Goldman is back. The Falcons announced they’ve reinstated the defensive tackle from the reserve/retired list on Tuesday. Goldman had signed a free-agent deal with Atlanta last July seven seasons with the Bears. But he elected to retire a few days later. While Goldman opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, [more]

  • Isaiah McKenzie to sign with Colts

    It didn’t take long for Isaiah McKenzie to find a new home. McKenzie is signing with the Colts, according to agency SportsTrust Advisors. The Bills released McKenzie on Friday, avoiding paying him a roster bonus and saving just over $2.7 million against the cap. A Broncos fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, McKenzie joined the [more]

  • Roger Goodell will remain NFL commissioner … but at what cost? I The Rush

    Roger Goodell will reportedly receive a contract extension from team owners to remain the commissioner of the NFL … but at what cost? Ja Morant is expected to play for the Grizzlies on Wednesday for the first time since being suspended earlier in March and the cast of Ted Lasso visited the White House to deliver an important message in line with the theme of the hit TV series.

  • The best UFC fighters of all time ranked

    On international fight week, The Independent picks the best combatant to have graced each division in MMA’s best-known promotion

  • How to watch 2023 World Baseball Classic championship game between United States, Japan

    The U.S. will play Japan in the World Baseball Classic Championship Game on Tuesday. Here's how to watch the game on television.

  • 2023 NFL Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after free agency

    The Bears opened their checkbook, Aaron Rodgers is headed (eventually) to New York, the Chiefs and Bengals got better, and rebuilds are starting in Tennessee and Vegas.

  • Dont'a Hightower retires: Patriots LB made his mark on Super Bowl wins

    Longtime Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower officially retired from the NFL on Tuesday. Here's a look at the most memorable plays from his career in New England.

  • Cowboys sign Chuma Edoga

    The Cowboys have added some depth to their offensive line. Dallas has signed Chuma Edoga to a one-year deal, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Edoga, a Jets third-round pick in the 2019 draft, has appeared in 24 games with 13 starts. He started eight games as a rookie before playing 11 [more]

  • Eagles agree to one-year deal with Nicholas Morrow

    Philadelphia has added a linebacker. The Eagles have agreed to a one-year deal with Nicholas Morrow, according to multiple reports. Morrow spent the 2022 season with the Bears, starting all 17 games for the club. He recorded a career-high 116 tackles with 11 tackles for loss. He also had a pair of passes defensed and [more]

  • Veteran Marquise Goodwin visiting Cleveland Browns as possible addition at receiver

    Veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin has been in Berea visiting with the Browns on Monday and Tuesday, with hopes of getting a free-agent deal done.

  • Mel Kiper mock draft: Bears take Paris Johnson with No. 9 pick

    Mel Kiper released his first mock draft since the Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers, and has Ryan Poles selecting an offensive lineman to help protect Justin Fields.

  • Mel Kiper NFL mock draft: Detroit Lions get heralded defender, and TE(?!?), in first round

    ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., has unveiled his latest mock draft for all the world to see. Check out what he has the Detroit Lions doing.

  • NFL rumors: DeAndre Hopkins trade talks ramping up among interested teams

    Could we see DeAndre Hopkins traded sooner rather than later? Here's the latest update on the star wide receiver's future with the Cardinals.

  • NFL free agency winners and losers: Lamar Jackson, 49ers, Panthers and more

    Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.

  • Representative not certified by NFLPA has contacted multiple teams on behalf of Lamar Jackson

    Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is free to speak with other teams. He currently isn’t. But someone on his behalf has. Per multiple sources, a representative for Jackson has contacted more than one team in an effort to spark negotiations aimed at a possible offer sheet. The representative is not certified by the NFL Players Association. [more]