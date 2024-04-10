Michael Cooper on finding out he was voted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

“I’m laying in the bed and I knew the call was coming that day and at 9:08, don’t forget that 9:08, I get a call and it’s Jerry Colangelo. And he’s saying they’re talking and you know I had heard that talk two other times before and they go ‘you know Coop, you’re a Hall of Famer, but you didn’t get in this time.’ And finally I just kinda like went numb you know because they were talking, but I couldn’t quite hear what they were talking about, my wife was sitting next to me and they said, ‘Coop you got in.’

“So I’m sitting there and I’m just kind of like looking and waiting for them to say you didn’t get in and my wife said ‘Babe, you got in.’ I said what? She said, ‘They said you got in’ and I let out this yell, man. And then when I got my senses back I said, ‘Is this an April Fools joke?’ And they were kind of like ‘No, Coop, you really got in, congratulations!’ I was like you know this is very, very cruel, because everybody wants to get into the Hall of Fame. Coming with that joke on April Fools, but you know what, it turned out to be true. It was last Monday, here we are this Monday, April 9 I believe we’re in today, and this was April 1 and it was like a whirlwind.

“I mean once they said that then I get all these phone calls about what you got to do. Final Four is in Phoenix, I catch a plane on Wednesday or Thursday, I’m in Phoenix and then everything just starts happening. So it’s been a real wonderful, chaotic, enjoyable, hectic 72 hours. But you know what, I am so, so happy. You know I never as a young man growing up here, and you know my story from beginning to end, never thought that my footsteps would be at the door and I would actually be knocking, and it’s official but it’s not official, and be knocking and that door opens and say Coop come on in. And with the greatest players that’s ever played this basketball game, guys I grew up [watching]. Walt Bellamy, Connie Hawkins, John Havlicek, players of that magnitude for me, just to name those few and here I am gonna be immortalized with the best. I am really, really grateful. I feel very, very blessed.”