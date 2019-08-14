Michael Conley on returning to Memphis: ‘It’ll probably be one of the tougher moments of my career.’

Michael Conley is expected to be one of the deciding pieces for the Utah Jazz as they push for the Western Conference Finals this season. The Golden State Warriors are banged up, and just about every team in the West thinks they have a shot at getting to the penultimate conference tournament round.

Meanwhile, the NBA schedule was released on Monday, and Conley will return to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Nov. 15.

It will be the first time that Conley has played in an NBA game against Memphis, where he spent the entirety of his career up until this season.

Speaking to Alex Kennedy this week, Conley says he knows it’s going to be tough to return to Tennessee.

Via HoopsHype:

“Man, whenever that day comes, I honestly don’t know how I’ll feel,” Conley said. “I don’t even know where the visiting locker room is! I’ve really never been over there! I’ll have a lot of emotions, I’m sure. I’m not a guy who shows a lot of emotion on the court – good or bad – but it’ll probably be one of the tougher moments of my career.”

There was so much movement in the NBA this season that fans have already made it a habit to circle specific games on the calendar so they can see the return of their favorite players.

Conley will no doubt get a standing ovation when he does come back to FedEx Forum, and you have to expect the Jazz will be heavy favorites in that game.