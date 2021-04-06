ICYMI: Mets Opening Day lineup controversy and a Jacob deGrom hook that made sense
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Mets lost on Opening Night against the Phillies in Philadelphia, but the good news is that there are 161 games left.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
Trevor May struggled in his Mets debut as New York coughed up a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning and lost, 5-3
Jacob deGrom fired six scoreless innings but was pulled after just 77 pitches. However, the reasoning for taking him out was sound, and deGrom agreed with it
Dominic Smith was not in the lineup and Brandon Nimmo hit eighth with Kevin Pillar leading off. Before the game, Luis Rojas explained the Mets' reasoning
It's too early to lose hope in the Mets' bullpen
The Mets are hopeful contract extension talks will continue with Michael Conforto
Sandy Alderson is encouraging all Mets players to get the COVID-19 vaccine
Steve Cohen and Alderson explained why Francisco Lindor was worthy of a massive 10-year extension