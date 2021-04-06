ICYMI: Mets Opening Day lineup controversy and a Jacob deGrom hook that made sense

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob deGrom Mets delivering pitch in Philadelphia in 2021 road gray
Jacob deGrom Mets delivering pitch in Philadelphia in 2021 road gray

The Mets lost on Opening Night against the Phillies in Philadelphia, but the good news is that there are 161 games left.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...

Recommended Stories