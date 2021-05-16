Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil both leave Sunday's game with hamstring injuries

Conforto runs bases in Philly

Michael Conforto left Sunday's game with right hamstring tightness.

Running the bases trying to beat out a double play, Conforto pulled up immediately following touching first base.

Jake Hager came into the game as his replacement.

Later on, Jeff McNeil left the game with left hamstring tightness.

McNeil had missed the previous two games with cramps, and he told reporters on Sunday that he felt good enough to DH.

He was replaced by Patrick Mazeika. It's unknown exactly when McNeil felt tightness, but he came up gingerly beating out an infield single in the first inning.

The Mets are already without Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis.

This is a developing story...