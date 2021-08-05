Michael Conforto after another Mets loss to Marlins: ‘We’re moving forward’

McCann failed tag vs Miami

Thursday’s Mets game began just as it ended: With the bases loaded.

New York stranded three in the first and three in the ninth, sandwiching another nine runners left on base in innings two through seven on the way to a 4-2 loss to the Marlins.

For the four-game series, the first-place Mets scored only 14 runs and dropped 3-of-4 to the last-place Marlins.

Entering Thursday afternoon’s Nationals-Phillies game, New York’s long-held lead in the NL East is down to only one game.





“Definitely not the way we wanted it to go,” said Michael Conforto after the 4-2 loss. “Obviously we want to win every day we show up. At this point we’re moving forward. We’re going to Philly.”

The Mets will enter their three-game series with Philadelphia up either a half-game or 1.5 games. They could leave the weekend series having righted the ship, or they could find themselves out of first place in the division for the first time since May 7.

“Obviously we can all see where we stand,” Conforto said. “It’s always a big series against Philly. Always a dog fight. We’re moving on from this series, showing up ready to go in Philly."

By the time they leave Philly, will they still have a division lead?

“We’re showing up with the intention to win every single day,” he said. “I guess that answers the question."



