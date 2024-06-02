Michael Clayton commits to Rutgers football

A big recruiting day for Rutgers football continued with the commitment of Michael Clayton while on his official visit.

Clayton is expected to cancel his upcoming official visits to Georgia Southern and Central Michigan in June. He was offered by Rutgers in late May, marking his first Power Five offer.

At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, he plays as a wide receiver and a cornerback at Northside High School (Warner Robins, Georgia). He is an elite athlete, running a 4.47 time in the 40 and a 10.81 in the 100 meters.

During the 2024 season as a junior, Clayton had 35 total tackles and five passes defended in 10 games played.

Miron Gurman, who gave his verbal on Saturday afternoon, was the first player to commit to Rutgers on this official visit weekend.

This weekend, Rutgers is hosting 21 players on official visits. Rutgers came into the weekend with eight committed players in the class of 2025.

Multiple players have already committed including three-star Raedyn Bruens, three-star defensive lineman Miron Gurman and Georgia defensive lineman Braxton Kyle.

