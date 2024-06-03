Michael Clayton breaks down his Rutgers football decision – ‘I’m 100 percent committed’

Michael Clayton committed to Rutgers football on Saturday evening as the Big Ten program built a strong relationship with the Georgia athlete.

Offered by Rutgers in late May, Clayton quickly set up an official visit with the Scarlet Knights. And it was over the weekend while on this official visit that Clayton committed to Rutgers.

A 6-foot-1 and 170-pound wide receiver and a cornerback at Northside High School (Warner Robins, Georgia), Clayton has speed and impressive agility. Rutgers was his first Power Five offer, but there likely would have been more coming this summer and fall.

He is a three-star recruit and the No. 51 cornerback in the nation according to 247Sports.

The decision to commit to Rutgers on the official visit, he said, was based on his feelings while on the visit.

“Well, Rutgers really had all I was looking for and my whole experience was great,” Clayton told Rutgers Wire on Sunday night. “It just felt like a great fit and after thinking and praying and talking with my parents, I didn’t see any reason not go ahead and make my decision.”

His other official visits to Central Michigan and Georgia State, he said, are canceled.

“I’m shutting everything down,” Clayton said. “I’m 100 percent committed.”

Clayton had 35 total tackles and five passes defended in 10 games played as a junior.

The weekend showed Clayton the life at Rutgers while also allowing him to continue building his relationship with the program.

Asked about what stood out on the program, Clayton didn’t point to any single moment. Instead, he talked about the mentality of everyone within the Rutgers football framework.

“The unity of the whole program,” Clayton said. “Everyone is unified and serious about playing their part to build the best team possible – whether it be players or staff.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire