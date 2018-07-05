Michael Chiesa: ‘I’m Worried About Max Holloway’

Michael Chiesa UFC 226 Media Day scrum

Michael Chiesa has a big fight before him at UFC 226, as he'll step into the cage opposite Anthony Pettis on Saturday.

Chiesa, however, has a number of other issues around him outside the cage that could be distracting, including a potential lawsuit against Conor McGregor for the bus incident that forced Chiesa off of the UFC 223 fight card.

His attention has also shifted to UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, whom he holds a kinship with and is deeply concerned about after Holloway was pulled from the UFC 226 fight card because of continued concussion symptoms.

