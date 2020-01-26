Michael Chiesa bests RDA, calls out Colby Covington

Michael Chiesa calls out Colby Covington - UFC Raleigh

After going the distance with former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC on ESPN+ 24 on Saturday, Michael Chiesa wasted no time in his post-fight interview, quickly calling out Colby Covington for his next fight.

"It feels good, but I'd like to cut this interview short and announce my next opponent, Colby Covington, I'll see you in July."

UFC officials have yet to confirm the bout, but it would be a solid next step for Chiesa, while Covington is coming off of a loss to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

