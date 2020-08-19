Michael Chavis ties dubious Red Sox record in team's ninth straight loss

In case you weren't watching Tuesday's Red Sox game - and judging by the ratings, you weren't - you missed a Red Sox record.

Don't worry... it wasn't a good record, much like Boston's 6-18 mark isn't a good record.

In addition to committing a fielding error at second base, Michael Chavis struck out five times in Boston's ninth consecutive defeat, a 13-6 loss where the Phillies scored all of their runs in a five-inning span. The 0-for-5, five-strikeout performance - otherwise known as a platinum sombrero - makes him just the fourth player in Sox history with a game like that.

Michael Chavis went 0-for-5 with 5 strikeouts. He's the fourth Red Sox ever with 5 strikeouts in a 9-inning game, joining David Ross (2013), Phil Plantier (1991), and Ray Jarvis (1969). — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 19, 2020

After the game Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke didn't seem too concerned with Chavis' horrific night at the plate.

"Just a tough day for him," Roenicke said, per MassLive's Chris Cotillo. "Talked to him a little bit after the game. You have one of those games where everything goes wrong, and you can't let it wipe out all the hard work and the point you've got to recently. I think he has been swinging the bat a lot better. Forget this one, come in tomorrow... You've got to be able to forget some things. It's a very humbling game, as everybody knows. Hopefully, he'll get rid of that and come back, whether it's tomorrow or the next day, and get after it again."

Chavis had been hitting well prior to Tuesday night's disaster, with a .370 average in his prior eight games, but his pitch chart shows just how bad his night at the plate was.

Chavis 0-5, 5 K



Saw 21 pitches

Took 7 called strikes

Swung 9 times

Missed 7 times pic.twitter.com/IWhwiXIwzl









— Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) August 19, 2020

