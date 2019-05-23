Michael Chavis smashes Gleyber Torres' MLB second baseman record originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Want context for just how good Michael Chavis has been since joining the Boston Red Sox?

Gleyber Torres, the New York Yankees' phenom second baseman, burst onto the scene in 2018 with 10 home runs in his first 36 games to set a Major League Baseball record for his position.

Pretty incredible, right? It was ... until Chavis beat Torres' record by eight games Wednesday night.

Michael Chavis of the @RedSox hit his 10th career HR tonight in his 28th career game.



That's the fastest any 2nd baseman in MLB history has reached 10 career HR (based on most played position up to that point), breaking the record held by Gleyber Torres (36 games).#DirtyWater



Chavis' 10th homer of his young MLB career was a game-winning moonshot in the 13th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was quite the milestone-setter, too, as the 23-year-old also is the second-fastest Red Sox player ever to reach 10 home runs behind George Scott in 1966 (21 games).

Here's one more stat: Since making his debut on April 20, Chavis is averaging one home run per every 10.6 at-bats, which ranks him ninth among all players with at least 100 plate appearances this season.

Not bad for a kid who began last season with Boston's Single-A club.

