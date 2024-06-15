Michael Chandler tells Conor McGregor ‘no hard feelings’ over UFC 303 scratch: ‘My heart is full’

Michael Chandler was predictably classy in response to Conor McGregor’s withdrawal from UFC 303.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) finally issued a statement Saturday in the aftermath of his removal from the planning June 29 headliner with Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) at T-Mobile Arena. “The Notorious” confirmed he’s been dealing with an injury and needed more time to recover, which was met with a swarm of criticism from the MMA community.

Multiple notables, including UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, has cast doubt over McGregor ever competing again as the timeline goes past three years since he suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor said he’s “confident” he will make it back to the octagon, and he has Chandler’s full support. Chandler offered an uplifting message to McGregor and said he will see him “soon” inside the cage (via X):

No hard feelings. Heal up. My heart is full. See you soon. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 15, 2024

In addition to his response to McGregor, 35, the former three-time Bellator champion Chandler, 38, who hasn’t fought since a submission loss to Poirier at UFC 281 in November 2022, provided an “official statement” on the situation (via X):

Official statement: “I’m here, just as in 2009 when I started. The most reliable man in MMA. See you when I see you.” — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 15, 2024

A new timeline for McGregor vs. Chandler has not been revealed at this time. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has reported the promotion and fighters are hopeful for August or September.

