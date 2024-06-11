Michael Chandler reacts to claim he has ‘peaked early’ for Conor McGregor fight

Michael Chandler has dismissed the idea that he has ‘peaked early’ for his fight with Conor McGregor, which has faced numerous delays.

McGregor vs Chandler is set to headline UFC 303 on 29 June, having first been announced in February 2023. The pair are due to meet in a welterweight contest at the T-Mobile Arena.

Rumours have circulated this month that the bout could be cancelled, after a press conference in Dublin was postponed on short notice on 3 June, but Chandler has insisted that the fight will go ahead.

Furthermore, the American is confident that his preparation has not suffered from the delays and uncertainty around the fight. When asked by a fan on Instagram, “What if you’re peaking too early?”, Chandler had a detailed response.

“Everything I need is built in,” wrote the 38-year-old. “I’ve been doing this since I was 14. If I feel beat down, I take a recovery day and supplement and hydrate extra.

“Turn a hard day into a drill day and then make a hard day up later. Ebbs and flows. Constant progress even in the tough days.

“My belief is strength training not only increases strength and athleticism but also hardens the body for the demands of the sport. 24 years in hand to hand combat and very few injuries. Not saying I’m right… just saying this is my anecdotal experience.”

Chandler last fought in November 2022, suffering a submission loss to Dustin Poirier, who also beat McGregor in the Irishman’s last two bouts.

Poirier knocked out McGregor, 35, in January 2021, before the former dual-weight champion suffered a broken leg in their rematch six months later.