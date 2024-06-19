Michael Chandler plans on making UFC 303 – as a spectator: ‘I made a commitment’

Michael Chandler will be in attendance for UFC 303 – even if he’s not stepping into the octagon.

Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) was scheduled to face Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) in the June 29 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but the bout was scrapped after McGregor suffered an undisclosed injury. The pair are expected to be rebooked later in the year, though nothing has been confirmed.

It’s been a long wait for Chandler, and the former Bellator champion and UFC title challenger will have to exercise even more patience before finally entering the cage vs. McGregor. In the meantime, Chandler plans on being in “Sin City” for UFC 303 just like he initially intended to, even though he’s not fighting.

“UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka, and just six days ago it was McGregor vs. Chandler, it’s my card,” Chandler said in an Instagram video. “It was my card when I signed the bout agreement, signed my name to a piece of paper that said I would be at UFC 303. I made a promise, I made a commitment and that commitment still stands because your word is your bond.

“Without your word, you are no good. If you can not be relied upon, if people don’t believe that you’re going to follow through with what you say you’re going to do, the definition of integrity is doing what you say you’re going to do without fail. So yes, I will be at UFC 303. No, I will not be fighting at UFC 303. But I’m going to see through to my commitment.”

With his post, Chandler is likely taking a shot at McGregor, who pulled out of a fight for the first time in his UFC career. McGregor was looking to return after a three-year layoff due to a broken leg suffered in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

