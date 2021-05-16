Michael Chandler opens up about UFC 262 loss: ‘I am still world-class’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nolan King and Ken Hathaway
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON – In the wake of his UFC 262 knockout loss, Michael Chandler thinks the difficult result is the next chapter of a bigger story.

In Saturday’s main event, Chandler (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) was knocked out by Charles Oliveira in Round 2 of their vacant lightweight title bout. Shortly after the result, Chandler reflected on the loss.

“I feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be. I do,” Chandler said. “… I just felt like I was in the right moment. A smile was on my face again. I feel like I’m fighting on borrowed time still. There were moments in my career where I’d never thought I’d end up here. I never thought the door would open and now it has. The first one was the highest of highs.”

Knowing that he lost to such a top-tier competitor makes the loss sting a little less. But more importantly, Chandler recognizes that, like his other defeats, he will learn and move on.

“This one, it’s not the lowest of lows, because Charles Oliveira is world-class,” Chandler said. “Fighting for a UFC title is a world-class opportunity. But as my son knows, every young man falls, but every young man gets back up. The sun will rise tomorrow. When I fly home without the belt, we’ve got some explaining to do – but we’re going to figure it out.”

Related

Dustin Poirier praises Charles Oliveira, encourages Michael Chandler after UFC 262

Conor McGregor reacts to Charles Oliveira's UFC 262 title win, teases fight

The fight only lasted one full round, plus the 19 seconds it took Oliveira to drop and finish Chandler in Round 2. In the opening five minutes, Chandler had Oliveira in a compromising position and nearly finished the fight. It’s a game of inches, Chandler reflected.

“It’s the fight game, man,” Chandler said. “It’s 4-ounce gloves. You zig when you should have zagged and before you know it, Charles Oliveira is getting the belt wrapped around his waist instead of yours. Here we are. I’ve been here before, after losses. This sport moves quickly. I am still world-class. Anybody next to get me into line for the title again, I believe I can beat them and beat anybody in the top five so we’ll see what happens.”

With the loss, Chandler’s three-fight winning streak was snapped. The defeat marked the third time Chandler was stopped with strikes in his professional career.

UFC 262 took place Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston. The main card streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler to win lightweight title

    In a wild back-and-forth fight, Charles Oliveira survived a Michael Chandler onslaught to secure a knockout of his own.

  • UFC 262 bonuses: Charles Oliveira rewarded for KO of Michael Chandler

    Charles Oliveira not only won the lightweight championship on Saturday in the UFC 262 main event, he also banked an extra $75,000 for the second-round knockout win over Michael Chandler. UFC president Dana White announced the bonus winners during the UFC 262 Post-fight Press Conference at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Oliveira, Edson Barboza, Shane Burgos, and Christos Giagos were awarded bonuses for their efforts inside the octagon. Oliveira and Chandler met in the main event with the vacant 155-pound title on the line. Oliveira had Chandler in a compromising position on the ground early in the opening round, but Chandler scrambled free and nearly finished Oliveira after knocking him down with a punch. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira dropped Chandler with a left hand. Chandler got to his feet and tried to escape the danger, but Oliveira connected a few more times before the referee stepped in to stop the action. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video Fight of the Night honors went to featherweights Barboza and Burgos. After a spirited first two rounds, Barboza landed a right hand to the temple of Burgos early in the third frame. Burgos had a delayed reaction to the punch and staggered back and fell to the canvas. Barboza followed and landed two more punches before the referee stepped in. Lightweight Christos Giagos kicked off the night of fights on the early preliminary fight card. He set the tone of the night when he locked on a brabo choke early in the second round to finish Sean Soriano.

  • Conor McGregor reacts to Charles Oliveira’s UFC 262 title win, teases fight

    Conor McGregor appears to be targeting new champ Charles Oliveira after UFC 262.

  • Dustin Poirier praises Charles Oliveira, encourages Michael Chandler after UFC 262

    Dustin Poirier had respectful words for Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler in the aftermath of UFC 262.

  • UFC 262 LIVE: Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveria updates plus undercard results

    Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush meet in the co-main event in Houston, Texas

  • Twitter reacts to Charles Oliveira’s title-winning TKO of Michael Chandler at UFC 262

    See the top Twitter reactions to Charles Oliveira's historic title win over Michael Chandler in the UFC 262 main event.

  • Tony Ferguson extends losing streak, falls to Beneil Dariush at UFC 262

    Beneil Dariush dominated Tony Ferguson in all aspects of the game on Saturday in the heavily hyped co-main event of UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

  • UFC 262 results: Edson Barboza adds to highlight reel with strange-looking TKO of Shane Burgos

    Edson Barboza knocks out Shane Burgos in devastating fashion at UFC 262 in Houston.

  • Oscar De La Hoya vs. Georges St-Pierre blocked by UFC’s Dana White

    Dana White blocked Georges St-Pierre from boxing Oscar De La Hoya, leaving the head of Triller upset.

  • Mexico faces up to uneasy anniversary of Chinese massacre

    President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will mark the killings of 303 Chinese people during the revolution that the city of Torreón has tried to forget Revolutionary soldiers on horseback in the city of Torreón in 1911. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive The first to die were Chinese agricultural workers, who were killed in the orchards and gardens surrounding the Mexican city of Torreón by advancing revolutionary forces in the early hours of 13 May 1911. After skirmishes at the outskirts of the city, the outnumbered federal garrison abandoned their positions and slipped away under the cover of darkness. As the rebels entered the city, they were joined by thousands of locals, fired up by racist speeches. A herb-seller is said to have clutched a Mexican flag and screamed: “Let’s kill the Chinese!” A revolutionary commander, Benjamín Argumedo, is believed to have fired the first shot. Over the next 10 hours, the mob sacked Chinese-owned businesses, looted the Chinese bank and dragged their Chinese neighbours by their distinctive braids, trampling them to death with horses. “Argumedo gave the order to kill the Chinese,” said Julián Herbert, author of a history of the massacre. “But everyone joined in the killing. It was soldiers, men, women – everyone.” A total of 303 Chinese people were murdered in the massacre at Torreón, then a burgeoning railway town some 500 miles south of the US border. Afterwards, rebels and locals posed for photographs with the bodies of their victims before they were hauled away by the cartload. Bodies of the dead were carried away on carts and buried in mass graves. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive The savagery was an appalling expression of a wave of anti-Chinese racism which swept throughout North America in the 19th and early 20th centuries. In the US such sentiments led to the Chinese Exclusion Act banning the immigration of Chinese labourers; in Mexico they culminated in the expulsion of most of the country’s Chinese population in the 1930s. The Torreón massacre caused indignation in China, and Mexico eventually agreed to pay 3.1m pesos in gold in reparations, although the payment was never made. In Torreón, nobody was ever charged – let alone tried or convicted – over the massacre, and today the events of 1911 remain largely unmentioned. There are no monuments marking the tragedy and attempts to commemorate the events have been met with resistance. “This matter of the Chinese killings makes us confront a truth that we haven’t wanted to talk about locally,” said historian Carlos Castañón, who oversees the municipal archives. Revolutionary forces in the city of Torreón at the time of the massacre. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive On Monday, however, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is expected to travel to Torreón to seek forgiveness for the massacre as part of a year-long series of events marking some of the darker chapters in Mexico’s history, including the 500th anniversary of the fall of the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlán. “It’s an honest gesture, which transcends politics,” said Castañón. “For the first time, we’re going to confront the big lie that we’ve perpetuated – and the silence of our complicity.” In Torreón that silence is still so absolute that no monuments mark the massacre, which killed half the city’s Chinese population at the time. A commemorative plaque was swiftly stolen. A statue erected in a public park in 2007 was vandalized and later removed, but will be restored to a public plaza for the commemoration. Victims of the massacre were buried in common graves, including one which is now covered by a roadway and small playground. “Local historians considered this just an anecdote: ‘One day in Torreón they killed some Chinese people’,” said Castañón, who has combed through archives in an attempt to learn more details of the massacre, including the victims’ names. The president’s plan to commemorate the massacre has predictably ruffled feathers among some in Torreón. “All of humanity would have to apologise for what’s happened through the centuries,” groused the then mayor, Jorge Zermeño, in February, according to the newspaper El Sol de la Laguna. Revolutionary troops on horseback in Torreón. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive “We will participate [in the ceremony] but we will have our own opinion,” he said. “I think that in wars, there’s a lot of confusion. These are events of the time and have to be seen in the context of which they occurred. Of course they were regrettable.” Much of that grumbling stems from Torreón’s “foundational myth” as a city of hardy immigrants who conquered the desert, said Javier Garza, a former newspaper editor in the city. Before the massacre, Chinese migrants opened a bank, built a tram connecting Torreón with the neighbouring city of Gómez Palacios and ran most of the local laundries. Their farms fed the local population. “The Chinese community [in Torreón] was the most prosperous [Chinese community] in Mexico,” Herbert said. “It wasn’t the most numerous, but it was the most prosperous.” In his book The House of the Pain of Others: Chronicle of a Small Genocide, Herbert disputes the local narrative that the pogrom was a spontaneous uprising by poor Mexicans, arguing instead that anti-Chinese racism was rife in Torreón – and across the country. Herbert’s conclusions proved so controversial that he was unable to hold an event promoting the book in Torreón. Torreón was a burgeoning railway town at the time of the massacre. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive Not all locals participated in the massacre: some, including a local lumberyard owner sheltered Chinese residents from the mob. Most of the survivors fled Torreón, though some later returned, and the local Chinese community now numbers about 1,000. Antonio Lee Chairez. Photograph: David Agren/The Guardian Some in the Chinese community still seem reticent to speak of the massacre, even as they express pride in their role of building Torreón into a city famed for industry and agriculture. “I think [Amlo’s] visit is important and the event merits this. But the [Chinese] community is not requesting it,” said Antonio Lee Chairez, 90, whose father Juan Lee survived the massacre with the help of neighbours. “But it has to be positive [that he is coming] – because this was an outrage that nobody ever admitted.”

  • Ravens guard Ben Cleveland embracing 'Big Country' nickname and his squirrel diet

    "Some squirrels in south Georgia, they'll taste a little bit more nutty."

  • UFC 262 full results: Oliveira TKOs Chandler for lightweight title

    Oliveira is the new UFC lightweight champion after turning things around in the second round to knock out Chandler.

  • Twitter reacts to Beneil Dariush’s dominant win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 262

    See the top Twitter reactions to Beneil Dariush's dominant victory against Tony Ferguson in the UFC 262 co-main event.

  • UFC 262- Tony Ferguson, Beneil Dariush weigh-in highlight

    UFC 262- Tony Ferguson, Beneil Dariush weigh-in highlight

  • Oliveria KOs Chandler to claim UFC lightweight crown

    Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Fighting for the title left vacant by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Oliveira escaped an early guillotine choke attempt and took Chandler's back, but the 35-year-old former Bellator champion was able to escape and land a string of powerful punches to leave Oliveria hanging on at the end of the first frame. He collected himself in the break and came out strong again, dropping Chandler with a sweet left hook and following up with powerful strikes to force referee Dan Miragliotta to call a halt to the contest 19 seconds into the second round.

  • Twitter Mailbag: Is UFC 262 ‘do or die’ for Tony Ferguson?

    Twitter Mailbag: Is UFC 262 'do or die' for Tony Ferguson?

  • Could Craig Anderson change goalie dynamic in Bruins-Capitals series?

    Veteran goalie Craig Anderson could play a surprisingly important role in this Bruins vs. Capitals first-round playoff series after earning a Game 1 win in relief.

  • China Lands Rover On Mars, Becomes Second Nation To Visit The Red Planet

    China has joined the United States in safely sending an unmanned lander to Mars. The state news agency for China said a rover safely landed on a large plain on Mars early Saturday morning (approximately 7:18 PM ET/4:18 PT Friday). It now joins the United States as the only nations to have visited the red […]

  • NBA's hottest team for bettors before the playoffs? The Wizards and triple-double king Russell Westbrook

    The Wizards are winning more, and covering the spread most nights.

  • Is this the end for Tony Ferguson?

    Many are pointing to Ferguson’s back-to-back losses as a sign of his inevitable decline.