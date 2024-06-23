If Michael Chandler never fights Conor McGregor in the UFC, at least he’ll have sick burns

Expect plenty of this in the coming months.

Michael Chandler took a shot at Conor McGregor on Saturday after McGregor cornered Irish teammate Sinead Kavanagh in her submission loss to Arlene Blencowe at the Bellator Champions Series event in Dublin.

McGregor was supposed to headline UFC 303 this Saturday against Chandler in his first fight in more than three years, and the two were set to be on stage for a ticketed press conference in Dublin on June 3. But the event was canceled 12 hours before, and soon after it was revealed that McGregor pulled out of the fight with a toe injury.

Because the press conference that was scrapped was supposed to be at 3Arena in Dublin, the same venue McGregor was in to corner Kavanagh, Chandler couldn’t resist a moment that seemed to be dripping in irony – that McGregor not only was there, but was supporting a Bellator product that he has made fun of Chandler for being a past champion of.

“Speaking of showing up to events…glad you finally made it to the 3Arena where the press conference was supposed to be June 3rd,” Chandler posted on social media. “Sweet slippers. Who’s the Bellator Tick now? @TheNotoriousMMA”

Speaking of showing up to events…glad you finally made it to the 3Arena where the press conference was supposed to be June 3rd. Sweet slippers. Who’s the Bellator Tick now? @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/1gtJrvuSfM — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 23, 2024

McGregor said this past week he needs a few weeks to recover, but listed August or September as a timeline for his return. But he also said when he comes back, it will be against “Chandler or not.” McGregor and Chandler have been penciled in to fight each other ever since they signed on to film Season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter” in early 2023. Chandler has sat idle waiting for the McGregor fight for almost two years.

Since he last fought in July 2021, between Bellator, BKFC and boxing events, it’s likely McGregor has spent more time at live events held by the UFC’s combat sports competition than he has at his own organization’s shows. Following Kavanagh’s loss to Blencowe, McGregor sat cageside drinking his Forged Irish Stout beer brand with Bellator-attired personnel.

Conor McGregor at Bellator Champions Series: Dublin at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Jose Peñuela / Bellator Europe 3)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie