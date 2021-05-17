Michael Chandler forges ahead ‘with complete disregard to previous failures’ after UFC 262

Leave it to Michael Chandler to handle his most high-profile loss to date with a tremendous amount of class.

Chandler (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) fell short of the UFC lightweight title on Saturday when he lost to Charles Oliveira (31-8 MMA 19-8 UFC) by second-round TKO in the UFC 262 headliner at Toyota Center in Houston.

It was a tough outcome for Chandler, who after years of being on the outside of the UFC, fast-tracked his way to fighting for the belt and nearly had it won. Chandler had Oliveira nearly put away in the first round, then in the opening moments of the second got caught with a left hook that set up the finish for his Brazilian foe.

After two nights of distance between UFC 262 and this Monday morning, Chandler is naturally disappointed, but he’s also undeterred. In his first social media post since the fight, Chandler echoed much of what he said at the event’s post-fight news conference about how this is a big setback, but not one he intends to let derail his UFC title aspirations (via Instagram):

I’LL(still)SEE YOU AT THE TOP! A message to you…you’re the reason I do this.

The sun rose a little more painfully the last two days, but I have the most important things in life in abundance.

Support, love, health and hope.

The best is yet to come and this journey is far from over.

I’m happy as can be back at home with the most amazing woman on earth @briechandler and the light of our life, little Hapman.

It’s unknown when Chandler will start his climb toward a second UFC title shot. He said in the immediate aftermath of his loss that some time off is likely warranted, but added he will chase the highest ranked name at 155 pounds upon his return.

