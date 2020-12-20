Michael Carter-Williams with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets
Lost in a numbers game, Kaminsky waived by Kings.
Team Kuchar combined for 10 birdies over the first 11 holes en route to shooting 14-under 58 and lead by two strokes.
No Christian McCaffrey for the Panthers tonight ... again. Here is live coverage of the game at Lambeau Field.
Haters gonna hate. Don't blame the Ducks, blame the Pac-12.
The Irish's playoff inclusion is in jeopardy after a blowout loss to Clemson. Meanwhile, Texas A&M rolled against a weak opponent. Which team has the better argument to make the four-team field?
The Knicks waived forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist on Saturday, The Athletic reports.
Marcus Mariota owes a "thank you" call to his agent.
The must-see practice round of the year took place Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando Grande Lakes course and it only was partially because Tiger Woods was involved. Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie will be a featured pairing at the PNC Championship, the annual winter team event that pairs a professional player with a family member. While many competitors are playing with their fathers in the Saturday/Sunday event, the Woods pairing of the pro father and younger son is expected to be riveting.
In what could be the last year of a 16-game season, Titans running back Derrick Henry has a chance to join a club that already carries one asterisk, and soon could carry two. Seven tailbacks have rushed for 2,000 yards or more in a season. The first, Bills running back O.J. Simpson, did it in [more]
A closer look at Johnny Wilkes, the man who has filed a lawsuit against the Clippers and consultant Jerry West, leading to an NBA investigation.
LaVar Ball appeared on Kevin Durant's podcast, The ETCs, and had a back-and-forth debate with the Nets forward about pressing in the NBA.
Jerry Rice's son is having none of the slander.
Here's another small update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers and big man Dwight Howard react to Ben Simmons' game against the Indiana Pacers.
Mohamed Salah was omitted from Liverpool’s starting lineup against Crystal Palace, hours after giving an interview in which he admitted he was "disappointed" to be overlooked as the club's stand-in captain and hinted that he could entertain a move to Spain. Salah scored twice as a second-half substitute in Liverpool’s sensational 7-0 thrashing of Palace at Selhurst Park, with manager Jurgen Klopp saying the forward was being rested. Klopp added that he had “nothing to say” about Salah’s interview. In the piece with Spanish publication AS, the Egyptian international said he thought he would be handed the role for the Champions League dead rubber against Midtjylland after Jordan Henderson started on the bench, and with vice-captains James Milner and Virgil Van Dijk unavailable due to injury. But Klopp opted to reward youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold with the temporary leadership role, a position the academy graduate is expected to absorb full-time later in his career. Salah said he was not happy with the decision. “Honestly, I was very disappointed,” he told AS. “I was expecting to be the captain. But it's a manager's decision, so I accept it.” The timing of the remarks, and the fact that they could be construed as disrespectful to Alexander-Arnold, is certain to cause consternation at Anfield. It also prompted speculation that Salah’s omission from the team against Palace was a form of punishment.
Charlie Woods has done what few other golfers have been able to do: he's stolen the spotlight from his famous father, Tiger Woods.
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell was fuming after the officials didn't throw a flag
Follow live updates as the Briton attempts to dethrone the world’s pound-for-pound No 1
Kim, who carded six birdies through her first 13 holes and was blemish-free on the day until a bogey at last, shot a five-under-par 67 that brought her to 13 under on the week at Tiburon Golf Club. If Kim, who also led last year's season finale after 54 holes, can close out the win it would be the first time she has successfully defended a title and make her the only three-time winner of the 2020 campaign.
Steve Kerr has loved what he's seen from James Wiseman early on and knows the rookie will be a starter "before too long."