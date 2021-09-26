Michael Carter, Quinnen Williams among Jets’ Studs & Duds in Week 3 loss to Broncos

The Broncos took control from the opening whistle and cruised to an easy win over the Jets in Week 3, handing New York its third straight loss to begin the 2021 season.

The Jets failed to put any points on the board, as Denver’s dangerous defense went after Zach Wilson early and often and got to the rookie quarterback with relative ease. Vic Fangio’s defense also took away New York’s rushing attack, forcing Wilson into third and longs on almost every series.

Here are the studs and duds from another ugly Jets loss.

Dud: RB Michael Carter

Carter struggled to get anything going against a strong Broncos front seven, rushing for just 24 yards on nine carries. The Jets needed to run the ball to have any chance against Denver and they failed to do so. Carter's inability to use his speed to get to the edge and make plays was a big reason why New York's offense ultimately sputtered.

Stud: DL Quinnen Williams

Williams came back to life after two weeks of unproductive play, totaling four tackles, two quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and a tackle for loss. The Broncos rushed for over 100 yards, but Williams did his part in defending the run. His counterparts in the trenches... not so much.

Stud: LB C.J. Mosley

Mosley was all over the field and gave Denver problems when it came to defending the run. The veteran linebacker totaled six tackles and wiped out a Broncos touchdown by drawing a holding penalty at the line of scrimmage in the first half. His efforts were ultimately for naught and he wasn't perfect by any means, but Mosley was one of the few Jets defenders that did their job well enough in Week 3.

Dud: Pass protection

Zach Wilson never had a chance to do anything against the Broncos with his pass protection failing him on nearly every snap. Much like his NFL debut, Wilson faced an endless amount of pressure and was often flushed out of the pocket, left to make plays in less-than-ideal situations. New York's latest loss can't be pinned on Wilson with the way his offensive line played.

Dud: Coaching

Robert Saleh and his Jets coaching staff left something to be desired Sunday. Saleh failed to call a timeout to prevent a delay of game on a Matt Ammendola 56-yard field goal that would have gotten New York on the board in the second quarter. Thomas Morstead deserves some blame for that as the holder, but Saleh should have been aware of the play clock. Mike LaFleur also put Ty Johnson in a tough spot by asking him to work in pass protection -- his biggest weakness as a running back. The Jets did not lose to the Broncos because of their coaching, but it sure didn't help their chances.

Dud: Special teams

The Jets played undisciplined football and two of their veteran special teamers were the biggest culprits. Morestead wasn't ready on the Ammendola field goal attempt and Justin Hardee was whistled for a senseless taunting penalty after a Broncos fair catch. New York's young team won't have much of a chance at winning if its veterans are the ones making avoidable mistakes -- especially when those errors come on special teams.

