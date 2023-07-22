Michael Carter II talks Aaron Rodgers' influence, All-Pro aspirations, team's Super Bowl 'mindset' | Jets News Conference
In this Jets news conference, Michael Carter II appreciated the compliments he's received from Aaron Rodgers and enjoys the challenge of facing him in practice every day. He wants to be in the conversation for a spot on the All-Pro team as the top nickel back. Carter II says of the vibe in the locker room, "the mindset is Super Bowl, everybody's on the same page with that mindset."