Jets running back Michael Carter left Sunday’s win over the Bears with an ankle injury, but the team isn’t ruling him out of their Week 13 trip to Minnesota at this point.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at his Monday press conference that Carter suffered a low ankle sprain. He added that the team sees him as day-to-day with a chance to play against the Vikings.

Carter has been the lead back for the Jets since Breece Hall tore his ACL, but the team’s other options had a good showing against the Bears. Rookie Zonovan Knight ran for 69 yards and caught three passes for 34 yards while Ty Johnson ran for a 32-yard touchdown.

Veteran James Robinson was inactive for that game, but could find his way back into the mix if Carter isn’t able to go this weekend.

Michael Carter has ankle injury, Jets think he could play this week. originally appeared on Pro Football Talk