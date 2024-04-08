Michael Carroll announced a top 12 that includes Rutgers football

Four-star offensive lineman Michael Carroll announced his top 12 on Monday afternoon, and Rutgers football made the cut.

Carroll has consistently spoken highly about Rutgers in his recruitment.

Making the top 12 is nice for Carroll, but there is stiff Power Five interest here for the offensive lineman from Central Bucks East (Doylestown, Pennslyvania). Penn State is the perceived leader here in Carroll’s recruitment.

Carroll is a four-star offensive offensive lineman according to ESPN and Rivals, where he is the No. 236 recruit in the nation. ESPN ranks him as the No. 12 recruit in Pennsylvania.

At 6-foot-6 and 298 pounds, Carroll is physically impressive and dominant against rushers at the high school level.

He posted his top 12 on X, the social media platform that was formerly known as Twitter:

Carroll moves well in open space, taking long strides. He is a good downfield blocker as well.

In being able to cope with space, Carroll moves well laterally and engages physically and violently with his hands. He finishes his blocks off well.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire