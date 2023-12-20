Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough out to enjoy Carabao Cup semi-final experience

Michael Carrick twice won the EFL Cup during his playing career

Middlesbrough will look to enjoy their Carabao Cup semi-final experience after making the last four as a Championship club, says boss Michael Carrick.

Tuesday's 3-0 win at Port Vale ensured Boro would be in the semis with Chelsea and Fulham, as well as the winners of Liverpool v West Ham on Wednesday.

It is nearly 20 years, in 2004, since Boro won the competition for their only major trophy, under Steve McClaren.

"You want to try to achieve things," Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

"For anyone in football, for the fans as well to have that journey and that bit of spark and excitement - that passion - sometimes football can be a beautiful thing.

"Cup competitions throw up that, we're in it to see how far we can go and we'll enjoy it as long as it lasts."

Bradford were the last side outside the top flight to reach the final, when they lost to Swansea as a League Two club, while Brentford in 2021 were the last non-Premier League club in the last-four phase.

Progress began for Boro back in August, when Huddersfield were knocked out in the first round, and subsequent victories over Bolton, Bradford, Exeter and now Port Vale have guided them to the semis.

Those early season successes came as the Teessiders were struggling for league form, something Carrick has since overcome to put them on an upward trajectory in Championship and cup.

"I don't think we looked too far ahead," Carrick added.

"I said at the start we're in it to progress and always picked teams to go out and win the game, rather than to give lads minutes.

"We find ourselves here, who knows what will happen next. We know it will be a tough couple of games."