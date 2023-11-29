Michael Carcone with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Michael Carcone (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 11/28/2023
The injury to the All-Pro running back is a blow to a Colts team fighting for a playoff berth.
Michael Pina from The Ringer joins Dan Devine to talk about enjoyable NBA things (Point Book!), mystifying NBA things (Chet Holmgren!) and things they want to know from a crystal ball (will Zion return to form?).
Grambling State went 8-14 in Jackson's time with the team
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts ahead of college football’s exciting conference championship games this weekend.
Carolina would be wise to consider what worked for the Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence, as well as what doomed the Cardinals and Josh Rosen, when it comes to putting their young QB in position to succeed going forward.
The race for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft got a bit clearer after the Bears' Week 12 win.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski received a lot of questions regarding Cooper Kupp ahead of Week 12 — what's the deal?
The Vikings have a Week 13 bye, which gives Jefferson extra time to heal.
Don't let the Bills' mediocre record trick you into thinking Josh Allen isn't playing well. He's doing everything he can, and Buffalo just can't get across the finish line.
Having Gray in the fold puts the Cardinals in position to further revamp their rotation this winter. Will they follow through?
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders has been sacked 52 times this season, more than any other FBS quarterback.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap Week 12 of NFL action game by game as they dive into the biggest storylines and takeaways to come out of Sunday's games. The duo start by highlighting the Eagles' big win over the Bills and Jalen Hurts' clutch gene, the Jaguars' victory over the Texans in a potential AFC South-deciding matchup and the Broncos' win over the Browns to make five straight wins for Russell Wilson and company. Next, Fitz and Frank do a lightning round recap of the Thanksgiving and Black Friday games, as the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins all made it out with wins (and the New York Jets look broken). Later, the dynamic duo recap each and every game from Sunday and give their key takeaways. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense look refreshed, the Raiders hung in there but can't seem to respond to other teams' adjustments, Frank thinks it's time to start asking questions about Justin Herbert and much more. Finally, Fitz and Frank finish things off by previewing the Monday night matchup between the Bears and Vikings.
