Michael Carbajal Way honoring champion boxer unveiled near downtown Phoenix

Michael Carbajal got to raise his "manitas de piedra" in victory one more time for his adoring public Tuesday afternoon.

The legendary Phoenix boxer, a six-time world champion, 1988 Olympic silver medalist and International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, stood halfway up a ladder and unveiled a ceremonial street sign bearing his name. Michael Carbajal Way is a section of Fillmore Street from 9th Street to 10th Street, the block where Carbajal lives and runs his 9th Street Gym.

A large crowd of boxing fans and local elected officials, Latino community leaders and Carbajal's family stood in the 100-degree heat and heard short tributes to Carbajal from current and former Phoenix City Council members, Phoenix Street Transportation Director Joe Brown and members of Carbajal's support team.

Former boxing world champ Michael Carbajal speaks to a crowd of fans at his street sign unveiling near downtown Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

Carbajal used to run and train on the neighborhood streets right under the sign that now bears his name.

"It ranks number one, it has to," Carbajal said. "That's my name, Michael Carbajal. Anybody would want their name on a street.

"It hits me in my heart, all the fans that I have. I can't believe it," he added.

The process of getting a street sign took a year and a half, and on March 20, Phoenix City Council voted unanimously to approve a sign in honor of Carbajal. Several of those who spoke, including former city council member Mary Rose Wilcox, were instrumental in the Carbajal sign campaign.

After the unveiling, Carbajal, whose nickname in Spanish means "Little Hands of Stone," basked in the cheers of "Michael! Michael!" from the crowd.

"I love you guys all! Thank you for supporting me, and that's why I'm a champion!" the normally reserved Carbajal shouted into TV microphones and cameras.

A mariachi troupe then accompanied Carbajal and hundreds of well-wishers east on Fillmore to his boxing gym, where the 56-year-old Carbajal works with local youth. Many people wore 9th Street Gym T-shirts or caps.

Carbajal retired from fighting in 1999 after winning the WBO light flyweight title belt. Speakers commended him for never leaving his Phoenix neighborhood to live elsewhere his entire life.

"Every time I came back home (from a fight), I said 'I'm not going anywhere,'" Carbajal said. "It's a great honor. How many people get this? I'm so proud."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona boxing champion Michael Carbajal gets a city block in his honor