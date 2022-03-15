In this article:

Fullback Michael Burton will return to Kansas City for a second season.

He is re-signing with the Chiefs, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

Burton, 30, played 94 offensive snaps and 207 on special teams last season. He had eight carries for 26 yards and a touchdown in the regular season and three catches for 31 yards.

He played 11 offensive snaps in the postseason and 48 on special teams.

Burton also has played for the Lions, Bears, Commanders and Saints.

Michael Burton re-signing with Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk