Michael Burton: Kansas City Chiefs Isiah Pacheco can ‘be a top back in this league’

It was a tremendous first season in the NFL for Isiah Pacheco, who took the league by storm and helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

A seventh round pick out of Rutgers football, Pacheco exceeded all expectations.

During his rookie season, Pacheco finished the regular season and postseason with 1,027 rushing yards on 207 carries. He had six total touchdowns including one in the Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Burton, who played the last two seasons for the Chiefs as their fullback, thinks the potential is there for Pacheco to mature into one of the best running backs in the league based off of what he showed this past season.

“He has the skill set and tools to be a top back in this league, as long as he keeps working and improving like I know he will – the sky is the limit.” Burton told Rutgers Wire this week. “He’s got a great work ethic and loves to compete and get better, so yes he can become a top back.”

Burton signed with the Denver Broncos last week where he will be re-united with head coach Sean Peyton. In 2020, Burton played for the New Orleans Saints under Peyton.

A former fifth round pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Burton is excited about the possibility to play for the Broncos while holding on to good memories of his time with the Chiefs.

“I really enjoyed my time in Kansas City. I built relationships with teammates, staff and coaches that go way beyond the field – very thankful to have a Hall of Fame coach in coach Reid,” Burton said. “I learned a ton and definitely became a better football player. Of course, winning the Super Bowl was an unbelievable experience and something that I’ll have for the rest of my life.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire