Here are Michael Burton’s contract details with the Broncos

The Denver Broncos signed two offensive linemen, a blocking tight end, a fullback and a running back early in free agency. It’s not hard to connect the dots: Broncos coach Sean Payton wants to run the ball in 2023.

Michael Burton, the team’s new fullback, agreed to a one-year, $1.3175 million contract with Denver on Tuesday. Burton received a $126,250 signing bonus and he will have a $26,250 roster bonus. That combined with his $1.165 million base salary will give Burton a 2023 salary cap hit of $1,092,500.

That will represent the 12th-highest salary cap hit among fullbacks in the NFL this season. Considering that only 17 teams carry fullbacks on their roster, another — perhaps more appropriate — way to put it would be saying Burton is the sixth-lowest paid FB in the league.

A good direct comparison is Andrew Beck, who the Broncos let walk in free agency this week. Beck signed a two-year deal with the Houston Texans and he will have a cap hit of $2,441,176 this year, seventh-highest among FBs.

Denver brought in a cheaper fullback who has a year of experience in a Sean Payton offense (2020 with the New Orleans Saints). It seems fair to say Burton was a good signing for the Broncos.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire