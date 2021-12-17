Michael Burton’s 7-yard touchdown run gives Chiefs 7-0 lead
Michael Burton might have been the least likely player in prop bets to score the first touchdown tonight, but the Chiefs fullback did just that.
On third-and-one from the Chargers 7-yard line, the Chiefs scored on a fullback belly.
The Chiefs lead 7-0.
It was Burton’s first touchdown since his rookie season of 2015, a receiving touchdown that stood as his only career touchdown until Thursday night. It came on Burton’s 21st career carry.
Burton also had a 20-yard reception in the 95-yard drive after the Chiefs defense stopped the Chargers on four snaps from the 5-yard line.
Patrick Mahomes went 6-of-7 for 71 yards on the first drive, with Tyreek Hill catching three for 28.
