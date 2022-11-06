Michael Bumpus and Roxy Bernstein recap Washington State's offensive explosion against Stanford
Pac-12 Networks Michael Bumpus and Roxy Benstein discuss Washington State's 52-14 win over Stanford that saw the Cougars gain over 500 yards on offense.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Mikey Keene passed for 219 yards and three touchdowns and RJ Harvey rushed for 151 yards and a score to lead No. 25 UCF to a 35-28 win over Memphis on Saturday. UCF (7-2, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) handed Memphis (4-5, 2-4) its fourth consecutive loss, the Tigers' longest losing streak since 2013. Keene was pressed into his first start of the season after quarterback John Rhys Plumlee suffered an injury in last weekend's upset of nationally ranked Cincinnati.
Washington State running back Nakia Watson caught up with Pac-12 Networks Michael Bumpus and Roxy Bernstein following his career-high 166 rushing yards in a 52-14 win over Stanford.
Legendary caddie Mike 'Fluff' Cowan did not hold back when asked about LIV: "It doesn't exist in my world. I don't give a (expletive) about it"
Williams, a fifth-year junior, had rushed for 456 yards his entire injury-plagued career before exploding against the Sooners. Williams - a 5-foot-9, 168-pound speedster - had 25 carries on Saturday after missing the previous two games. In all, the Bears (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) ran for 281 yards and five touchdowns to claim their third straight win.
Michigan State Spartans game time, TV/radio info, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.
Washington State rolled to a 52-14 win over Stanford. The Cougars got a career-high performance from running back Nakia Watson, who rushed for 166 yards and a score. Quarterback Cameron Ward scored three total touchdowns. Washington State is now 5-4, 2-4 in Pac-12 play. Stanford falls to 3-6, 1-6 in conference.
Kansas put together a complete effort in a 37-16 win over No. 18 Oklahoma State that makes the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
USA TODAY Sports examines which teams have the best Super Bowl chances for the rest of the year, including some teams struggling right now.
“Listen, I appreciate his passion,” Andy Reid said. “He didn’t have to do all that, but I appreciate his passion.”
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
Bryson DeChambeau announced the heartbreaking news on Saturday that his father, Jon, died at the age of 63.
Tennessee's standing in the College Football Playoff race was damaged a bit in a humbling defeat at the hands of defending champion Georgia.
Florida got back on track Saturday with a 41-24 win over Texas A&M. Up next, South Carolina and Vanderbilt!
Reigning national champion Georgia and their full-throated home crowd were more than ready for the moment Saturday vs. CFP No. 1 Tennessee
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most in trade rumors recently, led by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
On Sunday, amid a troubling spike in antisemitic comments from one specific high-profile public figure, Patriots owner Robert Kraft purchased commercial time during NFL games for a spot that speaks out against hate. In the five days since then, antisemitism has continued to be a topic in pro sports, thanks to one specific high-profile athlete. [more]