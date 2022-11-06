Michael Bumpus and Roxy Bernstein recap Washington State's offensive explosion against Stanford

The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Mikey Keene passed for 219 yards and three touchdowns and RJ Harvey rushed for 151 yards and a score to lead No. 25 UCF to a 35-28 win over Memphis on Saturday. UCF (7-2, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) handed Memphis (4-5, 2-4) its fourth consecutive loss, the Tigers' longest losing streak since 2013. Keene was pressed into his first start of the season after quarterback John Rhys Plumlee suffered an injury in last weekend's upset of nationally ranked Cincinnati.