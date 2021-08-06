Michael Buble postpones TU Center concert because of rising number of coronavirus infections

Aug. 6—Michael Buble has postponed his August Times Union Center performance, along with nine other shows, due to the rising number of coronavirus infections.

He was scheduled to perform at the Albany venue on August 25 and has pushed it to October 19.

"I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family. It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show," Buble said in a statement.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new show date.

According to TU Center general manager Bob Belber, it's the first August 2021 show to be postponed.

"There's no expectation that anything else is going to get postponed," Belber said.

In September, the venue is slated to host the WWE Supershow. In October, Lady A is scheduled to perform.