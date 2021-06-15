Michael Brockers wants to sack Matthew Stafford at least once in Week 7

Michael Brockers was surprisingly traded to the Detroit Lions this offseason after nine years with the Rams. It was a cap-saving move by Los Angeles, but one that still shocked a lot of fans when the deal was made.

He’ll get the chance to face his former team in Week 7 when the Lions visit the Rams at SoFi Stadium, and it’s a game Brockers already has circled. He and Jared Goff will be looking to beat the team that traded both of them, though doing so will be a challenge with how shaky Detroit’s roster looks.

TMZ Sports asked Brockers if he already has a win circled on his calendar that day, and his response was exactly what you’d expect from a competitive football player.

“Oh, definitely. Come on now,” he said. “Just coming to take care of business. You know what I do. All I want to do is win. That’s my only goal.”

With Goff in Detroit now, Matthew Stafford is the Rams’ new quarterback. Brockers is looking forward to facing him in October and he wants to sack Stafford at least once.

“I got to get at least one,” Brockers said. “I’m trying to sack every quarterback, but I gotta get that one.”

The Rams should be heavy favorites at home in that game, with Detroit expected to be one of the worst teams in football this year. Brockers and Goff will have their work cut out for them against their former team.